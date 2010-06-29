Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:35 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

David Revell: Scientific Analysis Girds Goleta Beach 2.0, Naturally

Shifting sands erode arguments against rock options

By David Revell | June 29, 2010 | 8:11 p.m.

Goleta Beach is a treasured community asset, one whose fate has been discussed, researched and argued over for the last six years, and which is now being considered by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

David Revell
David Revell

Goleta Beach sits in the middle of a large sand system (called a littoral cell) where sand is moved to the coast through our watersheds, streams and rivers, then along the coast driven by waves and currents from west to east.

I have spent the last 18 years in and around Goleta Beach. As a scientist, I have been studying the coastal processes at Goleta Beach for the last seven years. As a Ph.D. researcher with Gary Griggs of UC Santa Cruz, I was asked to participate in the Goleta Beach Working Group process as a scientific adviser to the county. My personal goal was to conduct rigorous science to support decision-making. Three questions that arose during that stakeholder process drove much of my Ph.D. dissertation research and subsequent peer-reviewed publications.

» What caused the erosion at Goleta Beach?

» What impact does a large El Niño have?

» What are the effects of human alterations on beaches in the Santa Barbara littoral cell?

Initial findings from this research formed the basis for a managed retreat alternative crafted for the county by the environmental engineering firm Philip Williams & Associates (PWA) at the end of the initial stakeholder process. This alternative was not selected as the preferred alternative, and so a second “Park Reconfiguration Alternative” was completed by PWA for the Environmental Defense Center and Surfrider Foundation and submitted to the state Coastal Commission. The Santa Barbara County Parks Department’s proposed “Goleta Beach 2.0” uses the updated scientific basis from the Park Reconfiguration Alternative and enhances the recreational opportunities while balancing uses in Goleta Beach County Park with the use of the beach.

The key findings from my research documented that the erosion at Goleta Beach (starting in 1999) was a delayed response to the 1997-98 El Niño that affected upcoast Sands Beach. As a result, Sands Beach trapped sand for several years, forming an erosion wave that moved down the coast and affecting not only Goleta, but Hope Ranch, More Mesa, Shoreline Park and Leadbetter Beach before reaching the Santa Barbara Harbor in 2007.

The second key finding was that there is no long-term shoreline erosion at Goleta Beach, but rather the beach oscillates, widening and narrowing in response to the abundance of wave energy entering the Santa Barbara Channel. The Pacific decadal oscillation, a more than 30-year climate cycle, affects this wave energy by altering the storm track, the frequency and intensity of El Niños and ultimately the beach at Goleta. During the energetic phase, beaches narrow at Goleta while during calmer phases, we have historically seen beaches widen. The basis for the Goleta Beach 2.0 Project is to move critical infrastructure out of this active oscillating coastal processes zone.

The third key finding of this research showed that the placement (or footprint) of the rocks on Goleta Beach (and other locations down to Ventura Harbor) take up a significant portion of the recreational beach. Any structure that fixes the back of the beach will destroy the beach as sea level rises, because the beach cannot adjust its shape to accommodate changes in coastal processes. 

While most geologists like rocks, those involved in the Goleta Beach discussion have made some statements that show a fundamental misunderstanding of coastal processes. As a coastal geologist, I prefer cobbles and sand and the natural processes that keep beaches healthy. Beaches are our natural flood defenses, which protect our uplands, provide recreational opportunities and support ecosystems.

Goleta Beach 2.0 is grounded in scientific analysis focused on protecting Goleta Beach Park by working with the natural coastal processes. It balances diverse community interests and provides open space now and in the future for both the community and the beach to evolve in response to natural beach width oscillations.

— David Revell Ph.D. is a coastal geomorphologist with Philip Williams & Associates in San Francisco.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 