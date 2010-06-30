Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:00 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Rotary Club Donations Add Up for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Club has raised more than $120,000 for scholarships, including $6,500 for this year's awards

By Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | June 30, 2010 | 2:04 a.m.

For 27 years, the Rotary Club of Goleta has collaborated with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to encourage more young people to pursue a college degree. In 1983, the Goleta Rotary Club Scholarship Fund was established to assist deserving Goleta Valley students.

Rotary Club members work throughout the year on a variety of fundraising activities, and turn over a portion of the proceeds each year to the Scholarship Foundation to finance the annual scholarship awards. In turn, the Scholarship Foundation screens candidates from among its 3,000 applications and selects a few worthy graduating high school seniors from either Dos Pueblos or San Marcos high schools who plan to attend SBCC. This year, the Goleta Rotary Club donated $6,500 for these scholarship awards. Since the fund was started, the Rotary Club of Goleta has raised more than $120,000 for students.

“We are pleased be in partnership with the Goleta Rotary Club,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “It is a privilege to manage this scholarship fund, and we commend the members of the Goleta Rotary who are helping to support the next generation of community leaders.”

Click here for more information on the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Click here for more information on Rotary Club of Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 