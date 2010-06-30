Goleta Rotary Club Donations Add Up for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

For 27 years, the Rotary Club of Goleta has collaborated with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara to encourage more young people to pursue a college degree. In 1983, the Goleta Rotary Club Scholarship Fund was established to assist deserving Goleta Valley students.

Rotary Club members work throughout the year on a variety of fundraising activities, and turn over a portion of the proceeds each year to the Scholarship Foundation to finance the annual scholarship awards. In turn, the Scholarship Foundation screens candidates from among its 3,000 applications and selects a few worthy graduating high school seniors from either Dos Pueblos or San Marcos high schools who plan to attend SBCC. This year, the Goleta Rotary Club donated $6,500 for these scholarship awards. Since the fund was started, the Rotary Club of Goleta has raised more than $120,000 for students.

“We are pleased be in partnership with the Goleta Rotary Club,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “It is a privilege to manage this scholarship fund, and we commend the members of the Goleta Rotary who are helping to support the next generation of community leaders.”

