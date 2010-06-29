Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:58 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Pack & Post Office Solutions Adds Graphic Design, Printing Services

Packing, moving and shipping company aims to make itself a one-stop shop for local businesses

By Renee Cooper | June 29, 2010 | 6:08 p.m.

Pack & Post Office Solutions, Santa Barbara’s quality local alternative for packing, moving and shipping, has just upped its game by adding full-service printing and graphic design to its offerings.

“We are one step closer to completing our full suite of business services to handle all of a company’s needs under one roof,” said Pack & Post owner Jeremy Bodenhamer.

Bodenhamer has seen incredible growth in 2010, which he attributes to the prices, value and level of service he offers, which becomes even more important during rough economic periods. Pack & Post Office Solutions is poised to handle services traditionally routed to large national companies such as FedEx Kinko’s and UPS — offering Santa Barbara a local face to see packages to their final destination.

Under the direction of graphic designer Tiffany Friggione, Pack & Post Office Solutions will now concept, design and print everything from brochures and business cards to posters and books. The company is also available for logo designs and layouts of annual reports, marketing collateral materials, invitations and anything else that arises in the business cycle.

Be it by land, sea or air, Pack & Post Office Solutions can get anything, anywhere. It provides personal attention and global service while working with all the major carriers, including Fedex, UPS, U.S. Postal Service and DHL to ship small packages at discounted group rates. The company can offer lower rates because it doesn’t have the franchise overhead of a traditional carrier, yet it can extend the group rate discounts by pooling customers’ shipping. Additionally, Pack & Post coordinates and manages a host of more complicated tasks associated with moving items, including packing, crating and fine art and antique shipping. In house, it offers a notary public, printing, copying, faxing, document shredding and transcription, as well as local courier services.

Currently, Pack & Post Office Solutions houses 400 private post office mailboxes of local small businesses. Additionally, Bodenhamer counts another 82 business account customers who outsource their shipping services. For these companies, he keeps inventory, pulls, packs and ships products. His diverse clients include a custom athletic apparel company, a children’s furniture designer/manufacturer and renowned author/photographer Richard Salas.

Click here for more information on Pack & Post Office Solutions, call 805.682.7940, or visit the store at 3463 State St.

— Renee Cooper of ChristieCommunications represents Pack & Post Office Solutions.

 

