Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:54 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Sycamore Canyon Landslide Repair Foundation Attorney Sued

Residents, lawyer battle over accounting for $50 million slide repair, $18 million settlement

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 30, 2010 | 12:41 a.m.

While many Sycamore Canyon residents remember the winter of 2005 and the heavy rains and massive landslide that closed parts of Sycamore Canyon Road, few involved in the legal battles that followed are saying much about it now.

A lawsuit was filed after the slide, which slumped across the roadway near the intersections of Highways 144 and 192 — an area of steep, relatively unstable topography running along the boundary of Montecito and Santa Barbara on the backside of the Riviera. The original suit centered around a 1998 landslide repair that a group of residents maintained had been insufficient to prevent the 2005 incident.

A dispute over payment with the group’s legal counsel, David Casselman of Tarzana, led to further litigation, and opening statements in the case began Tuesday afternoon before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle.

The group of residents — which originally called itself the Sycamore Canyon Landslide Relief Co. and has since become the Landslide Relief Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation — contends Casselman made off with $875,000 taken from the $50 million landslide repair and nearly $18 million in settlement money Caltrans had agreed to pay in 2005.

“We’re here today ... to compel Mr. Casselman and the Wasserman, [Comden & Casselman] firm to return the money that wasn’t theirs to begin with,” said Mark Jameson, LRF’s attorney.

The devil appeared to be in the details, however, as accounting reports from the two sides painted starkly contrasting pictures. Casselman, represented by Peter Ezzell of Los Angeles-based Haight Brown & Bonesteel, countered that almost all of the $875,000 had gone as an advance to Cotton, Shires & Associates, which had performed a geotechnical study of the slide area. Ezzell pointed out that his client had hoped to extract payment from money left over from the repair project, but barring that, had expected those involved in the Caltrans settlement to shoulder the financial burden.

“This is one of the largest settlements in the history of Santa Barbara County, and certainly one of the largest settlements in the history of Caltrans,” said Ezzell, who also accused retired District Attorney Tom Sneddon — one of the residents involved in the settlement — of accepting a $2.2 million payment from Caltrans despite the fact that he is still living in his house on Canon View Road above the slide area.

Sneddon, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, was unable to comment on the allegation because of his involvement in the current legal proceedings.

In 1998, the Disaster News Network reported that the option of a municipality buying properties in areas near the site of the 1998 slide — located in roughly the same place as the 2005 slide — had been explored, but that the city of Santa Barbara had elected to reject federal funding for that purpose.

The case is scheduled to resume Friday morning.

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 