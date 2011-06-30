Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

California Legislature’s Budget Awaits Action By Brown

Newest version calls for deep cuts to higher education, would exclude tax extensions favored by the governor and would enact a state tax for online purchases

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 30, 2011 | 2:14 a.m.

The California Legislature approved a 2011-12 budget Tuesday night that counts on additional revenues and deep cuts to higher education to make up the state’s nearly $10 billion deficit.

The plan was presented to Gov. Jerry Brown at 9:45 p.m., but as of Wednesday night, he had neither signed nor vetoed it. Brown vetoed the Legislature’s first attempt two weeks ago, calling it unbalanced, but has reportedly been more supportive of this version.

Brown issued a statement after the vote, saying, “Democrats in the California State Legislature made tough choices and delivered an honest, balanced and on-time budget that contains painful cuts and brings government closer to the people through an historic realignment.

“Putting our state on a sound and sustainable fiscal footing still requires much work, but we have now taken a huge step forward.”

The budget proposal was passed by the Democratic majorities in both houses and doesn’t include the tax extensions Brown has pushed hard for, but does order that online purchases include state sales tax from now on, which Amazon has publicly protested.

The budget bill includes $650 million in cuts to each the University of California and California State University systems and delays millions of dollars in reimbursements to community colleges. The cuts translate to about a 23 percent funding cut, the Los Angeles Times reported.

If the $4 billion in expected revenue doesn’t come to fruition, there would be $1.5 billion in cuts to K-12 education.

Many social services would lose millions of dollars in funding, including mental health programs, and 70 state parks would be closed. The list, as of May, doesn’t include any parks or state beaches in Santa Barbara County. Click here for a map of state park closures as of May’s revised budget proposal.

Legislators haven’t been paid since June 15, when State Controller John Chiang suspended their pay until they passed a balanced budget as mandated by a voter-passed proposition.

Click here to view the budget document online.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 