Carlos Jimenez Appointed Portfolio Manager of PSHH’s Duncan Group

It manages the nonprofit's complexes in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | June 29, 2011 | 7:09 p.m.

Carlos Jimenez

Carlos Jimenez has been appointed portfolio manager for southern Santa Barbara and Ventura counties at The Duncan Group, it was announced by Chief Operating Officer Charles Clegg.

The Duncan Group provides property management services for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s affordable housing complexes in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. It currently manages more than 1,350 residential units in 30 communities.

A Santa Barbara resident, Jimenez graduated from UCSB with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science.

Previously he worked as division chief of housing development and grants administration and as a senior housing program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Community Development Department. He also worked as a homeless assistance program coordinator for the City of Oxnard Housing Department.

He enjoys volunteering and spending time with his family.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community services for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families. For more information, call the Santa Barbara office at 805.962.5152 x227 or the San Luis Obispo office at 805.781.3088, or click here.

— Rochelle Rose represents Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

