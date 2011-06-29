Goleta Water District Board Approves 2011-12 Budget

$1.1 million is designated for infrastructure projects and $785,000 for reserves

The Goleta Water District Board of Directors approved its fiscal year 2011-12 budget at two special board meetings held the last two Tuesdays.

“The budget lays out exactly how the district plans to maintain and improve the water system on behalf of our customers,” board President Bill Rosen said.

District revenues are expected to be $28.4 million, with water sales accounting for $19.1 million, or 70 percent of total revenue. Expenditures are expected to be $27.6 million. About $10.4 million, or 40 percent of the total, is spent just to secure water to meet customer demand. The balance after expenditures — about $785,000 — will be designated for reserves to guard against unanticipated infrastructure maintenance or sales variability.

“Now that the budget has been set, the district will continue to closely monitor projects, expenditures and revenues throughout the year to ensure the integrity and quality of our operation,” Rosen said.

After several years of deferred maintenance, the fiscal year 2011-12 budget reinstates $1.1 million in critical infrastructure programs. Such programs, including valve replacement, waterline protection, booster pumping station upgrades and well rehabilitation, will help ensure service dependability and avoid expensive repairs.

The district serves water to about 85,000 people, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The district’s water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project. The estimated replacement value of the system is about $700 million.

— David Matson is the assistant general manager for the Goleta Water District.