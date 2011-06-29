Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:25 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Water District Board Approves 2011-12 Budget

$1.1 million is designated for infrastructure projects and $785,000 for reserves

By David Matson for the Goleta Water District | June 29, 2011 | 2:16 p.m.

The Goleta Water District Board of Directors approved its fiscal year 2011-12 budget at two special board meetings held the last two Tuesdays.

“The budget lays out exactly how the district plans to maintain and improve the water system on behalf of our customers,” board President Bill Rosen said.

District revenues are expected to be $28.4 million, with water sales accounting for $19.1 million, or 70 percent of total revenue. Expenditures are expected to be $27.6 million. About $10.4 million, or 40 percent of the total, is spent just to secure water to meet customer demand. The balance after expenditures — about $785,000 — will be designated for reserves to guard against unanticipated infrastructure maintenance or sales variability.

“Now that the budget has been set, the district will continue to closely monitor projects, expenditures and revenues throughout the year to ensure the integrity and quality of our operation,” Rosen said.

After several years of deferred maintenance, the fiscal year 2011-12 budget reinstates $1.1 million in critical infrastructure programs. Such programs, including valve replacement, waterline protection, booster pumping station upgrades and well rehabilitation, will help ensure service dependability and avoid expensive repairs.

Click here to view the entire 2011-12 budget.

The district serves water to about 85,000 people, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The district’s water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project. The estimated replacement value of the system is about $700 million.

— David Matson is the assistant general manager for the Goleta Water District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 