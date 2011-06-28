MTD Buses to Operate on Sunday Schedules for July 4

Some services will be affected by the holiday parade and fireworks

Next Monday, July 4, all Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District buses will be on a Sunday schedule, while some services will be affected by the July 4 parade and fireworks at the beach.

Traffic may cause delays; riders are advised to plan accordingly.

Before the Fireworks Display

» State Street Shuttle Service (25 cents) — This shuttle will provide service every 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the Dolphin Fountain and Sola Street, but there will be a break in service from about noon to 3 p.m. for the parade. When lower State Street is closed to traffic, the shuttles will turn around at Gutierrez Street. The shuttles will not serve the Dolphin Fountain after that time.

» Waterfront Shuttle Service (25 cents) — This shuttle will provide service between the harbor and the Santa Barbara Zoo every 15 minutes, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or as long as Cabrillo Boulevard remains open to traffic.

After the Fireworks Display

» MTD Bus Service ($1.75) — After the fireworks display at the beach, buses will depart MTD’s downtown Transit Center, 1020 Chapala St., as follows:

» Line 1, Westside Santa Barbara, 10:20 p.m.

» Line 5, The Mesa, 10:15 p.m.

» Line 11, UCSB via State/Hollister, 9:30 a.m, 10:20 p.m., 10:50 p.m.

» Line 20 Carpinteria via Coast Village/Summerland, 10:50 p.m.

» Line 24x, Express to Camino Real Marketplace via UCSB, 9:45 and 10:50 p.m.

Many celebrants use MTD to reach the local fireworks displays. Please plan ahead to purchase fares during open hours and allow extra time to reach your destination. The downtown Transit Center closes for the day at 6 p.m. July 4.

For more information, click here or call a customer service representative at 805.963.3366.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.