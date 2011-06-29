Santa Barbara County Supervisors Set Public Hearing on Smart Meters

The board will take comment at Tuesday's meeting in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing about the increasingly controversial wireless smart meters, making it the first Southern California county to do so.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Public parking is available in the library or Granada garages on Anacapa Street. Public comment will be taken.

The hearing has been dubbed The David and Goliath Battle, since it pits a coalition of concerned citizens against two corporate giants — Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric.

Consumer complaints against SCE and PG&E have focused on violations of consumer and civil rights, forced installation methods without customer consent and/or notification, nondisclosure of risks and costs, and health and safety issues.

A recent study by the World Health Organization concluded that the radiation in cell phones — which some believe is even more problematic in smart meters — is a carcinogen. Other concerns include the smart meters’ direct impact on the economy, the environment and wildlife, property values, the sanctity and inviolability of the home, privacy and security, as well as cumulative 24/7 exposure to pacemaker wearers, seniors, children, pregnant women and electrosensitives.

Forty-three California communities have taken action to halt wireless smart meter installation, including San Luis Obispo County, Grover Beach and the City of San Luis Obispo. Consumer advocates are promoting an Opt Out Program at no cost to the customer.

For more information, call 805.967.7520.