Public Health Department Implements Electronic Health Record System

It's designed to improve the capability of accessing and updating patient information

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | June 29, 2011 | 4:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recently announced the selection of General Electric’s Electronic Health Record system.

The GE Centricity product will be implemented in the 10 health-care centers within the county beginning at the end of 2011 and will be completed in 2012. Click here for information about the health-care centers.

The quality of care at all 10 health-care centers will be improved with the ability to access and update key patient information electronically and in a timely manner. Health-care providers will be able to access necessary information about medications, lab testing and other patient information to support timely clinical decision-making. Reliable, secure access for providers and nurses to a comprehensive electronic health record is an important step to improving quality health care. 

It’s expected that the new systems will be developed with the county’s partner hospitals, Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers, physician practices and managed care organizations. The planned implementation schedule is as follows:

» Fall 2011 — Lompoc Health Care Center

» Winter 2011 — Santa Barbara Health Care Center

» Spring 2012 — Santa Maria Health Care Center, Santa Maria Women’s Health Care Center, New Cuyama, Good Samaritan

» Summer 2012 — Carpinteria Health Care Center, Franklin Health Care Center, Rescue Mission, Casa Esperanza

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
