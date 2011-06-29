Public Health Department Implements Electronic Health Record System

It’s expected that the new systems will be developed with the county’s partner hospitals, Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers , physician practices and managed care organizations. The planned implementation schedule is as follows:

The quality of care at all 10 health-care centers will be improved with the ability to access and update key patient information electronically and in a timely manner. Health-care providers will be able to access necessary information about medications, lab testing and other patient information to support timely clinical decision-making. Reliable, secure access for providers and nurses to a comprehensive electronic health record is an important step to improving quality health care.

The GE Centricity product will be implemented in the 10 health-care centers within the county beginning at the end of 2011 and will be completed in 2012. Click here for information about the health-care centers.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >