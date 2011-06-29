Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 11:48 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

State Controller John Chiang to Speak to Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

He'll be the featured speaker at its July 21 Business Expo and Job Fair

By Luis Villegas for the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce | June 29, 2011 | 6:12 p.m.

John Chiang
John Chiang

California Controller John Chiang is the scheduled keynote speaker for the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce trade show and job fair July 21 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The “Building Business Momentum” Business Expo and Job Fair will start with a luncheon with the featured speaker from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. The trade show will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with a vendor’s reception from 4 to 5 p.m.

The state’s Democratic lawmakers passed a budget by the June 15 deadline without talking to Republicans or Gov. Jerry Brown. Chiang, a Democrat who issues state paychecks, said his fellow party members were engaged in a power grab.

He said aspects of the Democrats’ budget — which Brown had vetoed — were incomplete, and the plan violated a new law that punishes the Legislature for late spending plans.

For more information about the chamber’s trade show, call President Luis Villegas at 805.233.3690 or click here.

— Luis Villegas is president of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 