State Controller John Chiang to Speak to Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

California Controller John Chiang is the scheduled keynote speaker for the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce trade show and job fair July 21 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The “Building Business Momentum” Business Expo and Job Fair will start with a luncheon with the featured speaker from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. The trade show will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with a vendor’s reception from 4 to 5 p.m.

The state’s Democratic lawmakers passed a budget by the June 15 deadline without talking to Republicans or Gov. Jerry Brown. Chiang, a Democrat who issues state paychecks, said his fellow party members were engaged in a power grab.

He said aspects of the Democrats’ budget — which Brown had vetoed — were incomplete, and the plan violated a new law that punishes the Legislature for late spending plans.

For more information about the chamber’s trade show, call President Luis Villegas at 805.233.3690 or click here.

— Luis Villegas is president of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.