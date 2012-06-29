Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Fireworks, Food and Freedom at Canary Hotel’s Fourth of July Celebration

Watch the city's fireworks display from the rooftop Perch

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | June 29, 2012 | 12:20 p.m.

This Fourth of July, don your red, white and blue and soar up to the rooftop Perch at Kimpton’s Canary Hotel for a star-spangled celebration!

Enjoy a spectacular view of the fireworks from Santa Barbara’s one and only rooftop venue, where there will be grilling of the all-American favorites, dancing to summer hits and an all-around celebration of America the beautiful.

Savor old-fashioned barbecue favorites, including burgers and bratwurst with all the fixin’s, homemade potato salad, pork belly and beans, sliced watermelon and a variety of seasonal salads. Satisfy your sweet tooth with classic ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cones and more!

The city fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m., but you’ll be entertained all night long with summertime beats by DJ Sparx.

The Fourth of July festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead for $45 or for $55 at the door. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Click here for more information about Canary Hotel’s Fourth of July celebration and special guest room packages.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 