Fireworks, Food and Freedom at Canary Hotel’s Fourth of July Celebration

This Fourth of July, don your red, white and blue and soar up to the rooftop Perch at Kimpton’s Canary Hotel for a star-spangled celebration!

Enjoy a spectacular view of the fireworks from Santa Barbara’s one and only rooftop venue, where there will be grilling of the all-American favorites, dancing to summer hits and an all-around celebration of America the beautiful.

Savor old-fashioned barbecue favorites, including burgers and bratwurst with all the fixin’s, homemade potato salad, pork belly and beans, sliced watermelon and a variety of seasonal salads. Satisfy your sweet tooth with classic ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cones and more!

The city fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m., but you’ll be entertained all night long with summertime beats by DJ Sparx.

The Fourth of July festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead for $45 or for $55 at the door. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Click here for more information about Canary Hotel’s Fourth of July celebration and special guest room packages.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.