Letter to the Editor: Odors from Andree Clark Bird Refuge

Regarding the odors from Andree Clark Bird Refuge, is a city employee sampling the runoff from the Montecito Country Club? From other nearby properties?

Is an appropriate laboratory measuring the fertilizer and other nutrients in those samples?

Are those measurements being compared with standards?

Can Santa Barbara adopt those standards, along with “not to exceed” limits, along with fines if the limits are exceeded?

Let’s encourage Montecito Country Club management and other nearby property managers to save money, in future years, by cutting back on fertilizer use. This should also reduce city expenses.

Wayne Tustin

Santa Barbara