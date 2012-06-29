Santa Barbara Athletic Club Unveils Upgraded Facilities, Swell New Name

Castillo Street club adds a fitness center and Earth Bar, and updates its locker rooms and equipment

The Santa Barbara Athletic Club showcased its redeveloped fitness center and new name Thursday.

The club at 520 Castillo St., now known as Swell, upgraded its locker rooms, air conditioning, equipment and cardio room, and added a fitness epicenter and Earth Bar.

Swell Clubs president Janice Lesin said June has been the best month in terms of membership in its 30-year history.

“We have a number of clubs that are not tied together, so what we wanted to do was come up with a brand that connected them,” she said, referencing Cathedral Oaks and Ogden Athletic Clubs. “We wanted to be able to update our image and give the club a fresh look and feel.”

The grand opening featured the club’s nonprofit collaborations, including Cancer Wellfit™, the Santa Barbara School of Squash and the Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Program.

“We partner with the Santa Barbara Cancer Center and have about 15 people who are going through chemotherapy and train here,” Lesin said. “It’s a 10-week program that features a fitness assessment and nutritional classes.”

