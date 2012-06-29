Santa Barbara County Republican Party Reacts to Health-Care Ruling

Central Coast Republicans and opponents of the Affordable Care Act known commonly as Obamacare sat stunned Thursday as the Supreme Court decision over the fate of the act was passed down.

Far from overturning the 2,700-page legislative goliath, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision to essentially uphold the bill, including the section constitutional and legal scholars believed would be the nail in the coffin of the whole bill — the individual mandate to purchase health insurance.

A major blow to the Constitution, the mandate is now upheld as a “tax.” Now, for the first time in American history, the federal government can now mandate the purchase of a commodity.

“I was counting on the Supreme Court to be our last line of defense against government over-reach, and I am just appalled,” Santa Barbara County Republican Party Chairman Gregory Gandrud said upon hearing the ruling.

But Republicans are far from defeated on this issue, and are engaged to fight the bill by any means necessary.

“Now, we will have to look to the next Congress to rid us of these destructive ‘taxes’ and mandates,” Gandrud challenged. “Also, we must elect a new president who will appoint justices who will truly support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

In the wake of a heated presidential campaign and primary election season, the ruling was a slap that reunited the party behind a common goal — defeating Obamacare and its destructive stranglehold on American liberty.

“One thing that is certain, the stakes of this fall’s election have dramatically risen,” California Republican Party Chairman Tom Del Beccaro wrote in a statement. “One thing is for certain about this decision today: The direction of our country is in our hands. Upon this moment lie our future freedoms.”

— Gregory Gandrud is chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.