Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Republican Party Reacts to Health-Care Ruling

Local Obamacare opponents call the Supreme Court decision a blow to the Constitution

By Gregory Gandrud for the Santa Barbara County Republican Party | June 29, 2012 | 2:44 p.m.

Central Coast Republicans and opponents of the Affordable Care Act known commonly as Obamacare sat stunned Thursday as the Supreme Court decision over the fate of the act was passed down.

Far from overturning the 2,700-page legislative goliath, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision to essentially uphold the bill, including the section constitutional and legal scholars believed would be the nail in the coffin of the whole bill — the individual mandate to purchase health insurance.

A major blow to the Constitution, the mandate is now upheld as a “tax.” Now, for the first time in American history, the federal government can now mandate the purchase of a commodity.

“I was counting on the Supreme Court to be our last line of defense against government over-reach, and I am just appalled,” Santa Barbara County Republican Party Chairman Gregory Gandrud said upon hearing the ruling.

But Republicans are far from defeated on this issue, and are engaged to fight the bill by any means necessary.

“Now, we will have to look to the next Congress to rid us of these destructive ‘taxes’ and mandates,” Gandrud challenged. “Also, we must elect a new president who will appoint justices who will truly support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

In the wake of a heated presidential campaign and primary election season, the ruling was a slap that reunited the party behind a common goal — defeating Obamacare and its destructive stranglehold on American liberty.

“One thing that is certain, the stakes of this fall’s election have dramatically risen,” California Republican Party Chairman Tom Del Beccaro wrote in a statement. “One thing is for certain about this decision today: The direction of our country is in our hands. Upon this moment lie our future freedoms.”

— Gregory Gandrud is chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 