Basin Complex Fire Closes 20-Mile Section of Highway 1

As of Monday, both directions of Highway 1 south of Big Sur remained closed to through traffic for a 20-mile section because of the Basin Complex Fire.

From the south, the highway is closed just north of Lucia, 23 miles south of Big Sur. From the north, the highway is closed at the Nepenthe South Entrance, about three miles south of Big Sur.

There is no estimated time of reopening the highway, which has been closed since June 21.

Alternate routes are Highway 101 to Highway 68 west to Highway 1 south in Monterey County or Highway 101 to Highway 46 west to Highway 1 north in San Luis Obispo County. Electronic message signs have been posted to advise motorists.

Many local businesses remain open, so motorists are advised to call ahead if planning to visit the area.

Caltrans officials advise motorists to avoid any unnecessary driving during the next two weeks or until weather and fire conditions improve.

Highway workers are assisting CHP officers and fire crews in this incident.

Call 805.GAS.ROAD for information on road conditions in Monterey County and throughout the state.

