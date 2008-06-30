Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:43 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Chamberfest to Play Up ‘Modern’ Sound

With a new name but in the same venue, the concert series is sure to continue to please.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 30, 2008 | 5:44 p.m.

They aren’t calling them “Tuesdays at Eight” this year, but the extraordinary faculty chamber music concerts of the Music Academy of the West are still on Tuesdays, at the Lobero Theatre, and they still begin at 8 p.m. With the likes of Jerome Lowenthal, Kathleen Winkler, Timothy Day, Alan Stepansky and Richie Hawley on the stage, the continued high quality of the performances may be assumed.

image
Olivier Messiaen

The first of the Chamberfest recitals, as they are now called, will be Tuesday. The program is “modern” to a degree: Only the very last piece was composed before 1914 — nearly 200 years before.

The evening will begin with William Bolcom’s Graceful Ghost Rag (1970, 1979) with Jonathan Feldman on piano and Kathleen Winkler on violin, followed by two austere masterpieces for solo piano rendered exquisitely accessible by Jerome Lowenthal: Olivier Messiaen’s Le Loriot/The Oriole (Catalogue d’oiseaux, Book I, No. 2; 1956-58) and Elliott Carter’s Caténaires/Trolley Wires (2006).

Then, perhaps as a reward to the audience for sitting quietly during the previous two pieces, pianist Jonathan Feldman teams up with Kathleen Winkler and cellist Alan Stepansky to play Maurice Ravel’s ethereally lovely Piano Trio in a minor (1914).

image
Elliott Carter

After the break, the audience will hear Carter’s eight-minute Wind Quintet (1948), played by Timothy Day (flute), David Weiss (oboe), Richie Hawley (clarinet), Dennis Michel (bassoon) and David Jolley (horn); then, violinist Jeff Thayer and pianist Margaret McDonald will perform Messiaen’s 10-minute Theme & Variations (1932).

The evening will conclude in the harmonic serenity of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Trio Sonata in G Major, BWV 1038, with Timothy Day (flute), Jeff Thayer (violin), Nico Abondolo (double bass) and Natasha Kislenko (harpsichord).

I hope those worthy musicians — artists and pedagogues all — will resist the temptation, before playing the pieces by Carter and Messiaen, to offer verbal insights into the music. Especially to be avoided are explanations of the process and principles of composition, including secret mathematical formulas.

If music is to reach the audience’s ears alive, it must do so only in the medium of brilliant performances — of which each and all of these musicians are sublimely capable.

Tickets are $38. For more information, call the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

Be advised that the summer’s first Picnic Concert — in which academy students devise and play their own programs — will happen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hahn Hall on the academy campus. The only thing not surprising in these wonderful concerts is the skill and vitality of the performances.

Tickets are $22 and may be purchased at the door, one hour before the concert, or by calling 805.969.8787 or faxing an order to 805.969.4037.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 