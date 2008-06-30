Lama Brings Tibetan Words of Wisdom to Santa Barbara

Namkha Rinpoche, an associate of the XIVth Dalai Lama, will give a free public teaching from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road in Santa Barbara.

The public is welcome, but space is limited to 150 people. Registration is required. Call La Casa de Maria at 805.969.5031 to reserve a sport. Donations are appreciated.

In “Forgiveness: the Key to Resiliency,” Namkha Rinpoche will explore forgiveness from a Tibetan Buddhist perspective. He will be joined in conversation by Dr. Ed Bastian, president of the Spiritual Paths Foundation.

Rinpoche will share practical teachings that people in the West can learn from the tragic experience of the Tibetan peoples. He will share why forgiveness is at the heart of Buddhist practice for both spiritual and practical psychological reasons. Come learn about the practical power of forgiveness from a man whose people have been oppressed and murdered and who personally has been forced into exile. Together we will explore how the Buddhist practice of forgiveness can help all of us achieve internal peace, reconciliation with others and the common good for all beings.



The talk will be followed by a blessing by Rinpoche.



Rinpoche is in the lineage of the XIVth Dalai Lama and works closely with His Holiness sharing the wisdom and teachings of Tibetan Buddhism and the story of the Tibetan people. He shares with the XIVth Dalai Lama the goal of teaching world peace through peace of mind, compassion and mutual respect between religions. Rinpoche also will share the hopeful work being done in Tibet to protect and preserve their culture. There will be an opportunity to donate to these humanitarian projects.



This conversation is the second in a quarterly series of “Conversations for the Common Good” sponsored by La Casa de Maria. Each conversation will focus on a theme or issue that is important to the well being of the community. In September, the theme will be health care.



This program is co-sponsored by La Casa de Maria and the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.



“Namkha Rinpoche is coming here to give Buddhist teachings and additionally speak about the humanitarian projects that are under way in Tibet: schools for the children being built; hospitals under construction, care for the elderly and the necessity for rebuilding several Tibetan monasteries,” says his tour organizer and Santa Barbara resident, Marguerite Gaffney.

The event at La Casa will be the culmination of a 17-day West Coast speaking tour.



Other public events in Santa Barbara include the following teachings:

» “Cultivating Compassion,” 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Center of the Heart Church, 487 N. Turnpike Road.

» “Understanding the Pain, Body & Healing Ceremony,” 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Santa Barbara Dance Arts Performance Space.

» “Green Tara Teaching and Instruction,” 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Way.

For more information, call Gaffney at 805.964.7836 or click here for complete speaking tour dates.

Steven Crandell represents the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.