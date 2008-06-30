Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:44 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Team Carpinteria Raises Nearly $1 Million for Computers for Families

Their creative efforts pay off as team members bring in $960,000 for the campaign.

By Sarah O'Brien | June 30, 2008 | 4:49 p.m.
image
Team Carpinteria enjoys a proud moment to celebrate raising its goal of $960,000 for the Computers for Families Sustainability Campaign. (Jennifer Moorhouse photo)

For the past three years, Team Carpinteria has been dedicated to raising nearly $1 million for the Computers for Families Sustainability Campaign, and through many creative efforts such as a Harley-Davidson motorcycle raffle, coin collection at grocery stores, holiday phone-a-thon and involving the community, it has reached its $960,000 goal.

Team Carpinteria is made up of Winfred and Dinah Van Wingerden, Patricia Alpert, George Bliss, Marybeth Carty, John Franklin, Terry Hickey-Banks, Jeff Moorhouse and Roxanne Nomura.

Team members celebrated their success at the Island Brewing Company in Carpinteria, where Paul Wright donated beer in honor of their efforts.

Computers for Families thanks the members of Team Carpinteria for their hard work and dedication to the sustainability effort. The overall campaign to raise $4 million, which will provide service from Carpinteria to Goleta, is at $3.8 million.

Computers for Families, a joint project of Santa Barbara Partners in Education and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, seeks to eliminate the negative consequences of the digital divide by providing students from low-income families with refurbished computers, Internet access and training.

Related program goals include improving the computer literacy of students and families, helping teachers develop computer and Internet-based programs, and helping juvenile offenders obtain computer repair skills and good jobs by training them to refurbish and repair the donated computers. Since 1997, Computers for Families has placed more than 7,500 computers in the homes of local students.

For more information about Computers for Families, contact Sarah O’Brien at 805.964.4710, ext. 4418, or [email protected]

Sarah O’Brien represents Computers for Families.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 