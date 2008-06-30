Team Carpinteria Raises Nearly $1 Million for Computers for Families

Their creative efforts pay off as team members bring in $960,000 for the campaign.

For the past three years, Team Carpinteria has been dedicated to raising nearly $1 million for the Computers for Families Sustainability Campaign, and through many creative efforts such as a Harley-Davidson motorcycle raffle, coin collection at grocery stores, holiday phone-a-thon and involving the community, it has reached its $960,000 goal.

Team Carpinteria is made up of Winfred and Dinah Van Wingerden, Patricia Alpert, George Bliss, Marybeth Carty, John Franklin, Terry Hickey-Banks, Jeff Moorhouse and Roxanne Nomura.

Team members celebrated their success at the Island Brewing Company in Carpinteria, where Paul Wright donated beer in honor of their efforts.

Computers for Families thanks the members of Team Carpinteria for their hard work and dedication to the sustainability effort. The overall campaign to raise $4 million, which will provide service from Carpinteria to Goleta, is at $3.8 million.

Computers for Families, a joint project of Santa Barbara Partners in Education and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, seeks to eliminate the negative consequences of the digital divide by providing students from low-income families with refurbished computers, Internet access and training.

Related program goals include improving the computer literacy of students and families, helping teachers develop computer and Internet-based programs, and helping juvenile offenders obtain computer repair skills and good jobs by training them to refurbish and repair the donated computers. Since 1997, Computers for Families has placed more than 7,500 computers in the homes of local students.

For more information about Computers for Families, contact Sarah O’Brien at 805.964.4710, ext. 4418, or [email protected]

Sarah O’Brien represents Computers for Families.