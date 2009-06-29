Channel Islands YMCA Honors Volunteers

The Channel Islands YMCA held its 122nd annual Meeting and Awards Dinner at the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum on June 18.

More than 140 members, board members, staff and community members from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties attended. The event kicked off with a welcome from the association board Chairman Darren Caesar. Caesar has been chairman of the Channel Islands YMCA since 2007 and is concluding his term as president; he was recognized for his outstanding leadership and service.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the YMCA Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service Awards by James Armstrong, immediate past board chairman. Volunteers were nominated and honored for their outstanding service to the seven branches of the Channel Islands YMCA.

“YMCAs are first and foremost volunteer organizations; volunteer-founded, volunteer-based, and volunteer-led. Volunteers are at the heart of every YMCA and that is why YMCAs are at the heart of community life,” Sal Cisneros said. “Without our volunteers, we would never be able to provide the degree of services and aid we provide the community each year,” he added, extending

his gratitude and appreciation to the distinguished group.

In recognition of outstanding service, the following individuals were presented the YMCA 2009 Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service Award:

» Carly Harrod, representing Ocean Hills Covenant Church. Over the years, Ocean Hills Covenant Church has played an important role in the enrichment of the lives of at-risk youths in the Santa Barbara community; its members’ volunteer work has been far-reaching and has enhanced the lives of the youths served by YMCA Youth and Family Services.

» Brad Sullivan. A YMCA volunteer and advocate for nearly two decades, Sullivan serves as a board member at the Montecito Family YMCA, as the Campaign for Youth Division manager, as a Membership & Marketing Committee member and as chairman of the membership and programs committee.

» Aaron Petersen. He has served as board chairman, campaign chairman, Major Gifts Division leader and Capital Campaign Founders chairman and currently serves on the cabinet to complete the second capital campaign at the Stuart Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez.

» Duke Potts. Potts has been a volunteer at the Camarillo Family YMCA since the early 1990s and a board member since 2006. As capital campaign general chairman, he was instrumental in securing a permanent home for the Camarillo Family YMCA, raising more than $2 million through the Technicolor Golf Classic.

» Merrill Hoffman. An ambassador for the YMCA having served on the association board for more than 16 years, he serves on the governance committee, the executive committee and as secretary of the association board.

The evening also celebrated and recognized the outstanding accomplishments of staff, financial development achievements and innovative programming.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.