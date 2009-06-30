Mesa Hair Salon to Donate Locks for Environmental Cause

Salon Jia Rae to donate cut-a-thon hair clippings for mats used to clean up oil spills

One might wonder why any hair salon would keep hair clippings from clients — most of us can’t fathom a use for such waste.

Yet Salon Jia Rae on the Mesa is using hair clippings from a cut-a-thon to benefit the nonprofit Matter of Trust, an organization that converts the pieces into hair mats, which are then used to clean up oil spills. During 2008, more than 2,000 oil spills occurred around the world, and many of these were detrimental to the environment.

On Sunday, Salon Jia Rae will reduce prices on haircuts to $25 from $60 and donate all funds collected to the Surfrider Foundation. The $25 cost includes only the haircut, not a blow-dry. The hours of the event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From clippings to product selection and even to the salon’s design, Salon Jia Rae continues to make strides toward becoming a green business. For example, it uses a tank-less water heater, water-based paint, recycling bins, natural lighting, an eco-friendly air-conditioning system, open ventilation, outdoor patio and eco-conscious products like TIGI’s Love, Peace and the Planet lines.

The salon’s owner, Krista Zanderson, believes that business owners have an obligation to give back to the community in direct proportion to their success.

Salon Jia Rae is located at 1822 Cliff Drive. To contribute hair clippings, call 805.962.4490 to schedule an appointment.

Zanderson is joined by three accomplished stylists: Terri Hudson, Lety Pantoja and Brianna Kenney. They make their own efforts at lessening their carbon footprint by walking to work and utilizing the public bus system, Zanderson said.

To find out more about Matter of Trust or the Surfrider Foundation, visit www.matteroftrust.org and www.surfrider.org.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .