Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:48 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Mesa Hair Salon to Donate Locks for Environmental Cause

Salon Jia Rae to donate cut-a-thon hair clippings for mats used to clean up oil spills

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 30, 2009 | 5:14 p.m.

One might wonder why any hair salon would keep hair clippings from clients — most of us can’t fathom a use for such waste.

Yet Salon Jia Rae on the Mesa is using hair clippings from a cut-a-thon to benefit the nonprofit Matter of Trust, an organization that converts the pieces into hair mats, which are then used to clean up oil spills. During 2008, more than 2,000 oil spills occurred around the world, and many of these were detrimental to the environment.

On Sunday, Salon Jia Rae will reduce prices on haircuts to $25 from $60 and donate all funds collected to the Surfrider Foundation. The $25 cost includes only the haircut, not a blow-dry. The hours of the event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From clippings to product selection and even to the salon’s design, Salon Jia Rae continues to make strides toward becoming a green business. For example, it uses a tank-less water heater, water-based paint, recycling bins, natural lighting, an eco-friendly air-conditioning system, open ventilation, outdoor patio and eco-conscious products like TIGI’s Love, Peace and the Planet lines.

The salon’s owner, Krista Zanderson, believes that business owners have an obligation to give back to the community in direct proportion to their success. 

Salon Jia Rae is located at 1822 Cliff Drive. To contribute hair clippings, call 805.962.4490 to schedule an appointment.

Zanderson is joined by three accomplished stylists: Terri Hudson, Lety Pantoja and Brianna Kenney. They make their own efforts at lessening their carbon footprint by walking to work and utilizing the public bus system, Zanderson said.

To find out more about Matter of Trust or the Surfrider Foundation, visit www.matteroftrust.org and www.surfrider.org.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 