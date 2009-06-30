Carrillo Street Southbound Off-Ramp Will Close Wednesday

Caltrans will close off-ramp for maintenance on nearby Anapamu Street pedestrian bridge

The southbound Highway 101 offramp at Carrillo Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance on the Anapamu Street pedestrian bridge, Caltrans announced Tuesday afternoon. Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to help the public move through the project area. The California Highway Patrol will provide traffic control to ensure the safety of highway motorists and road workers. For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, especially throughout the coming Fourth of July holiday weekend, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858, or visit the District 5 website, http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upsb.htm



— Jim Shivers is a Caltrans employee.

