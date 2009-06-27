Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:39 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Theaterfest Brings ‘The Music Man’ to Life

Meredith Willson's famous musical a tribute to his Midwestern roots

By Craig Shafer | June 27, 2009 | 8:35 p.m.

The Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts will present Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, playing at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria July 17 through Aug. 1 and Solvang’s Festival Theater Aug. 7-23.

Resident artist Michael Jenkinson makes his directorial debut and will do double duty as choreographer. He will be assisted by Brad Carroll, musical director, also doing double duty acting in the role of Mayor Shinn.

Featured is resident artist Andrew Philpot as con-man Professor Harold Hill who plans on cleaning up in River City with the ruse of forming a boys marching band. Also featured are Erik Stein as Marcellus Washburn, Elizabeth Stuart as Mrs. Shinn, Kitty Balay Genge as Mrs. Paroo and Corey Jones as Charlie Cowell. The production team includes Andrew Layton, scenic designer, Frederick Deeben, costume designer, Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, lighting designer and Matt Carpenter, sound designer. The production stage manager is Christine Collins.

The Music Man was the sensation of Broadway when it opened in 1957 and went on to score five Tony Awards, including Best Musical (beating out West Side Story). Grammy winning songs include “Till There Was You,” “76 Trombones,” “Pick-A-Little” and the show-stopping tune that starts out as dialogue, “Ya Got Trouble.”

Meredith Willson (1902-84) was born in Mason City, Iowa, and played the flute in John Philip Sousa’s famous band from 1921-23. He then joined the New York Philharmonic Orchestra from 1924-29. In the late 1930s, he moved to NBC in Hollywood, and was musical director on many of the famous radio shows of that era including the Burns and Allen show.

He also composed for motion pictures and, in the 1940s, was twice nominated for an Academy Award. He also composed symphonies and a number of popular songs. His song “Till There Was You” became a hit for The Beatles in 1964 and would be the only song from a Broadway musical the Fab Four ever recorded.

Proud of his Midwestern roots, Willson wrote that The Music Man was easily recognized as a tribute to his home state and he didn’t attempt to try to “rose-color up our Iowa-stubborn ways.” He also left a personal note on the inside of the script for all subsequent productions to guarantee his original intent. He simply stated that he wrote The Music Man to be a Valentine to, not a caricature of, the people of Iowa.

It took more than six years and 40 drafts before The Music Man reached its finished form. Willson’s only other Broadway success was The Unsinkable Molly Brown in 1960.

Tickets are $26.25 to $33 for adults, with discounts for children, students, seniors and preview performances. Click here for ticket information, or call 805.922.8313. Information about group sales for 12 or more patrons may be obtained by contacting .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 800.922.2123.

— Craig Shafer is communications director for PCPA Theaterfest.

