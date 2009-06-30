Santa Barbara Police Release Results of DUI Checkpoint

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint on Sunday at East Canon Perdido and Chapala streets.

The purpose of the checkpoint was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but also to locate drivers who were unlicensed or suspended.

Of the 218 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 12 people were found driving without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended, 12 drivers were evaluated for sobriety, 12 vehicles were towed for a 30-day hold and 16 traffic citations were issued.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.