Sportswriter Offers Free Writing Clinic for Youths

Learn the rules of the job at a July 23 workshop in Carpinteria

Sports reporting may sound like a fantasy job, but thanks to the nonprofit Carpinteria Cares for Youth, keys to success in that field will be taught in a free workshop scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 23 in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.

Open to youths ages 12 to 20, the class will cover career opportunities in sports reporting, ways to land the first job and capturing the excitement of the game in words. Exercises will include reviewing footage from memorable sporting events, organizing thoughts into a story and interviewing techniques.

Taught by sportswriter Alonzo Orozco, the class promises to be dynamic, fun, challenging and educational.

Orozco’s sports stories have appeared in the Coastal View News, Gamma Beta Data, the fantasy football newsletter “Get A Life” and various Web sites. He has covered the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Carpinteria High School Warriors and the Cate School Rams, among others.

“Sports writing has taken me to the press boxes and locker rooms of some of America’s most successful professional organizations,” Orozco said. “I look forward to sharing my expertise and excitement with those students who are interested.”

