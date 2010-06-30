19-Year-Old Goleta Mother Facing Child-Abuse Charges

Six-month infant boy is admitted to the hospital with head trauma

A 19-year-old Goleta woman was arrested Wednesday on child-abuse charges after her 6-week-old infant son was admitted to the hospital emergency room with head trauma.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department were called to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on a report of child abuse, department spokesman Drew Sugars said.

The child’s mother and 31-year-old father had taken him to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for seizures before he was transferred first to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and then, because of the severity of the injuries, to Childrens Hospital Los Angeles for specialized treatment, according to Sugars.

After an initial assessment, deputies called in sheriff’s detectives to investigate further. Sugars said they learned that the infant apparently had suffered other injuries that were in different phases of healing.

Detectives arrested the mother, Rocio Ochoa Silva, on charges of felony child abuse. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail immigration detainer.

