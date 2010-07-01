Board Approves Charter for New Dual-Immersion School

Cesar Chavez will reopen as Adelante Charter School — in the same building with much of the same staff

Adelante Charter School will get the chance to push its dual-immersion model forward after the Santa Barbara school board voted Tuesday to approve its charter.

An April meeting gave the new school — which will use Cesar Chavez Charter School’s facilities and most likely much of its staff — conditional approval that essentially was waiting on final documents.

Board members were particularly worried about the areas of curriculum and assessment, and the conditional approval meant that every Cesar Chavez staff member retained their pink slips and were in job security limbo. Now, they can reapply, a process overseen by new Principal Juanita Hernandez.

The board found that its 52 conditions had been met and approved the charter, a memorandum of understanding and a facilities use agreement.

Parents interested in enrolling their children at the school, 1102 E. Yanonali St., can contact Hernandez at 805.966.7392 x203 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .