Capps Announces Launch of Health-Care Web Site

It will provide information, including coverage options and benefits, of the new federal law

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced on Wednesday that the Web site www.healthcare.gov will go live Thursday, July 1.

The new Web portal will help residents on the Central and South coasts identify affordable and comprehensive health-care coverage options, both public and private, available in their ZIP codes. The site also will explain how the benefits of the new health-care reform law will be implemented over time.

The Web site’s search function will allow users to input personal information so that search results are narrowly tailored to individual health-care needs.

“I urge my constituents to take advantage of this incredibly user-friendly new Web site,” Capps said. “The Web site is yet another example of how health-care reform is putting control over health coverage in the hands of consumers.

“There are 3 billion potential personal health care coverage scenarios www.healthcare.gov can create so that you can find the best option for you and your family. It will also inform residents on the Central and South coasts about their rights and new protections available to them under the health care reform law.”

Additional features, including the ability to compare plan pricing information and benefit packages, will be added over time. By the beginning of August, the Department of Health and Human Services will have the information available in Spanish.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.