Central, Eastside Libraries to Close on Mondays

Schedule changes also announced for Goleta and Montecito libraries

The Santa Barbara Central Library and the Eastside Branch Library, including public meeting rooms and the Faulkner Gallery, will be closed on Mondays, beginning July 12.

The closures reflect a reduction in the library’s operating budget for the coming fiscal year.

At the Goleta Library, Monday hours will change to noon to 6 p.m. Those hours are funded by the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

The Montecito Library is making several changes to its schedule of open hours. Monday hours will resume with funding from the Friends of the Montecito Library. Evening hours are being introduced as the library will remain open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. The library will now open at 9:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. It will close at 7 p.m. on Mondays, at 5:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, and at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The full listing of hours for the branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will be as follows, beginning July 12:

» Carpinteria Library: Closed Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

» Central Library: Closed Monday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

» Eastside Library: Closed Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

» Goleta Library: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

» Los Olivos Library: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Montecito Library: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

» Santa Ynez Library: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

» Solvang Library: Closed Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

All libraries will be closed July 4-5 for the Independence Day holiday. Click here for library hours and holiday and unpaid employee furlough closures.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.