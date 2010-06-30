Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:43 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Q&A with K & A

Fun and Fit: The Knights Who Say ‘Knee’

To relieve the pain in your knees during intense movement, it's all in how you structure them

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | June 30, 2010 | 11:25 p.m.

Dear Fun and Fit: How do I protect my knees when participating in aerobics classes or walking down stairs?

Fun and Fit:Q and A with K and A, aka Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, and Alexandra Williams, MA
— John, Santa Barbara

Alexandra: Hi, John. The best protection is to take them off and put them in a gym bag while doing those intense activities. If your knees are still in their original packaging, this might be a challenge, so you should just give them a light buff and wax. That will protect them for sure, although Fun and Fit doesn’t offer the extended warranty. And you’re on your own if your knees get any scratches.

Would you like me to go into detail about strengthening and stretching the muscles that support your slacker knees, including the much-forgotten VMO? No, that’s not an insurance plan; it’s the Vastus Medialis Obliquus, and, yes, it is spelled like that. Do you recall the character played by Michael Palin in Monty Python’s Life of Brian — and his friend Biggus Dickus? That, too, is spelled correctly, but is an entirely different issue. No body part with Latin in its description (that would apply to er, um, well, all of them) should have to live in pain. It’s all about balance.

Kymberly: Well, John, since you are asking a serious question, you deserve a serious answer. And, well ... how shall I put this? We don’t do “serious.” Fun and Fit is known for going on larks. But for you, we’ll pretend for a minute to be on point.

Strengthen your quads. Do the same for your inner thighs and hamstrings so you stay balanced muscularly. Strengthen your anterior tibialis (shins) while you’re at it. Why not, since we’re on a workout roll?! Keep your knees tracking in line with your upper leg and lower leg. No turning your feet one way when your knees are pointing in another. And no turning your knees one way when your pelvic structure dictates something different. Got a compass so you can keep up with me and your top dog, top of the org chart pelvic structure?

Article Image

When doing choreography that locomotes you forward or going down stairs, try to keep your knee above or behind your toes. Beware of all that forward and downward motion pushing your knees too far in front of your body and past the vertical plane of your feet. Otherwise, you’re putting a lot of pressure on the poor little kneecaps. Translation = knee pain.

A: Why don’t you just hire a proxy to do your cardio and stair activities? Save your knees for parties (the tried and true “barf in a plant” maneuver) and asking forgiveness.

K: You know, I have to agree with Alexandra. All this serious advice leaves me out of humor. Where are Monty Python, Michael Palin and Biggus Dickus when I “kneed” them?

Readers: Do your knees ever hurt after exercise? What activities have you altered because of knee pain? Do you know any fun Latin phrases? We love comments. Click here to send us your comments and fitness questions.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves, including AM 1490 at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday nights. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A from their home base in Santa Barbara. You can currently find them in action leading classes at Spectrum Uptown and Goleta and at UCSB. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

