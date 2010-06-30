Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:56 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Rumble Art’s Emma Ferreira Exhibit Not Just for Show

Some proceeds from the 1st Thursday event at the Canary Hotel will benefit Nashville flood victims

By Andrea Ellickson, Noozhawk Intern | June 30, 2010 | 2:45 p.m.

Rumble Art has partnered with the Canary Hotel to feature internationally recognized artists every month as part of the popular 1st Thursday Art Walk in downtown Santa Barbara. British-born photographer and mixed media artist Emma Ferreira will exhibit her work in the Coast Restaurant starting at its extended “Thirsty Thursday” happy hour from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 1.

True to the 1st Thursday tradition, visitors can devour the happy hour calamari, charcuterie, cheeses, and wines from local vineyards while gazing into mesmerizing contemporary artwork on the walls.

The exhibition, titled “The Stand,” displays photographic images of the human form mixed with acrylic paint to create sensual, thought-provoking and colorful images. Ferreira said she passionately believes that art holds the power to awaken people’s consciousness.

“We love her work,” said Hannah Allen, Rumble Art’s public relations coordinator. “One of our main goals is to expand the art scene in Southern California and beyond to include Santa Barbara. In other words, we want Santa Barbara to settle itself comfortably and permanently on the map of the art world.”

Based in Los Angeles, Ferreira was the featured artist for Los Angeles’ annual Brit Week this year. Her work gained acclaim and was auctioned at international auction house Christie’s Beverly Hills. Her work shows influences of iconic artists such as Herb Ritts, Andy Warhol, Roy Liechtenstein and Marc Chagall.

While bringing contemporary, world-renowned artists to Santa Barbara’s doorstep, Rumble Art’s mission includes sparking ideas and promoting social change.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit the recent flood victims in Nashville, Tenn., where Rumble Art project and events coordinator Catherine Gee was born and raised.

Artist Emma Ferreira says she believes art holds the power to awaken one's consciousness
Artist Emma Ferreira says she believes art holds the power to awaken one’s consciousness. (Emma Ferreira courtesy photo)

Ferreira supports various charitable organizations at home and overseas that promote “tomorrow’s pioneers,” including Operation Smile, Dreams Do Come True, The Art of Elysium, the Humanitarian Media Foundation, Witness, Hollywood HEART and Project Angel Food.

“Emma was a featured artist in the 2010 Rumble Art Fair earlier in the year and wished to continue to support the great causes Rumble Art supports both locally and overseas,” said Steve Ford, her publicist.

Proceeds from the fair earlier this year went to the Janada L. Batchelor Foundation for Children in Tanzania as well as to the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara to benefit those affected by the devastating fires.

Rumble Art also partners with Art from Scrap, which provides the community with an environmental education program, an arts center and a reuse retail store.

“If we want to work globally, we must never forget to work locally,” Allen said. “That is why Rumble Art does a lot within the local art community here in Santa Barbara.”

The Coast Restaurant is located at 31 W. Carrillo St., and the exhibit will be up through July 31. Click here for a peek at Ferreira’s art.

Noozhawk intern Andrea Ellickson, a UCSB graduate, is a journalism student at SBCC. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

