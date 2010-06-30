SBCC Student Accused of Out-of-State Drug Trafficking

Detectives say he was purchasing marijuana from local dispensaries and shipping it to Ohio

A 20-year-old SBCC student was arrested this week on charges of dealing drugs and shipping marijuana to Ohio for profit.

Earlier this month, narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department received information about a marijuana and cocaine trafficker within Santa Barbara County and served a search warrant at an apartment in the 600 block of De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara resident Noah Davenport was found to be in possession of a half-ounce of cocaine packaged for sales, a half-pound of processed marijuana packaged for sales, numerous Xanax pills and LSD (acid) tabs, and packaging and shipping materials, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said detectives believe Davenport was purchasing marijuana one pound at a time at local medical marijuana dispensaries under the guise of a medical condition but instead was packaging the marijuana in quarter-pound bags and shipping it through the U.S. Postal Service to locations in Ohio. He was receiving $1,000 per quarter-pound, according to Sugars. Authorities in Ohio are assisting with the investigation.

The Xanax, LSD tabs and half-ounce of cocaine packaged for sales were found with pay/owe sheets and other items related to narcotics sales.

Additionally, according to Sugars, the suspect allegedly provided a minor at the apartment with a bindle of cocaine. The minor was released to his parents, and a drug possession charge is pending.

Davenport was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail for possession of cocaine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, transportation of marijuana, possession of LSD for sales and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

