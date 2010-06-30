SBCC’s Serban Named Board President for International Education Consortia

The CCIE focuses on study abroad, recruitment, exchanges, and policy and legal issues

Dr. Andreea Serban, superintendent/president of SBCC, has been appointed board president for the nonprofit consortia California Colleges for International Education.

Her term will run from July 1, 2010, through June 30, 2012.

CCIE has a membership of 84 California community colleges, including SBCC, and serves as an advocate and clearinghouse for international education activities such as study abroad, recruitment of international students, international exchanges and partnerships, and policy and legal issues related to these types of programs and activities.

CCIE also advises both the California State Chancellor’s Office and the Community College League of California on issues related to California community college international education.

“All community college students need the ability to interact in a multicultural world, regardless if they plan to transfer to a four-year university or enter the work force,” said Dr. Joe Dobbs, SBCC district board president. “Dr. Serban is uniquely qualified to lead this consortia, and I know this statewide group will greatly benefit from her leadership skills and expertise.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.