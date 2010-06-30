Son of Former SBHS Star Randall Cunningham Dies in Apparent Accidental Drowning

The 2-year-old was found in a hot tub at the family's Las Vegas home

The 2-year-old son of NFL quarterback and Santa Barbara native Randall Cunningham died Tuesday evening in an apparent accidental drowning in a hot tub at the Las Vegas, Nev., home of Cunningham and his wife, Felicity.

Cunningham, who coaches football at nearby Silverado High School and serves as pastor of Remnant Ministries Church in Las Vegas, was out of town taking a physical as part of his NFL retirement plan.

Police were called to the home about 5 p.m. Tuesday by an adult who had found the child, Christian, in the hot tub and attempted to resuscitate him.

After transport to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, the boy was pronounced dead. The Clark County, Nev., coroner has yet to make a ruling on the death, but Las Vegas police said it appeared to be accidental.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Cunningham graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1981 and led the Dons to a league championship and the CIF finals his senior year before going on to play for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

His professional career included stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (1985-95), the Minnesota Vikings (1997-99), the Dallas Cowboys (2000) and the Baltimore Ravens (2001).

— Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .