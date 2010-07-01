Case Continued for Woman Accused in Simpson Slaying

Brittany Weiler waives her right to a preliminary hearing

The woman charged with accessory to murder in the stabbing death of Robert Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach appeared in court Wednesday and waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

The case will continue through the pre-trial process in late July.

Brittany Danielle Weiler, 19, allegedly drove herself, two other defendants and another man through the crowded parking lot and away from the beach after Simpson was stabbed.

She pleaded not guilty to the felony charge.

Adrian Robles, 20, has been charged with Simpson’s murder, and a female juvenile has been charged as an accessory to murder. Robles pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include murder with gang-related special circumstances and allegations.

Weiler is being represented by Douglas Hayes, with Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer prosecuting both her and Robles’ cases.

