Highway 101 Maintenance Project Begins Tuesday in Santa Barbara Area

A project to grind and repave Highway 101 in the Santa Barbara area will begin next week in the following locations:

» On Tuesday and Thursday, the No. 2 (slow) lane of southbound Highway 101 will be closed in the Montecito/Summerland area from Olive Mill to Evans Avenue, including the southbound on/off ramps at Evans Avenue and the southbound on-ramp at Posilipo Lane/San Ysidro Road during the overnight hours from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

» On Wednesday, the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes will be closed in the Goleta area from Fairview Avenue to Patterson Road. The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Fairview Avenue and the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Patterson Avenue will be closed during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

» On Friday, July 8 the No. 2 (slow) lane of southbound Highway 101 will be closed in the Carpinteria area from South Padaro (Santa Claus) to Casitas Pass Road during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.