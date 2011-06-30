Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Crews Contain Four North Santa Barbara County Wildfires in Span of Five Hours

The blazes all break out in a 20-minute time period, burning more than 130 acres but no structures

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 30, 2011 | 10:47 p.m.
The four fires in North Santa Barbara County that scorched more than 130 acres on Thursday have been extinguished, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, County Fire responded to four wildfires, all of which started over a 20-minute time period, Capt. David Sadecki said in a statement.



The first fire broke out at 12:30 p.m. near Highway 101 and the Nojoqui Summit. Seven acres burned, but no structures were damaged. As of 5 p.m., firefighters were mopping up on the scene. Sadecki said the cause of the fire was accidental and related to beekeepers working in the area.

At 12:43 p.m., a second wildfire was reported on Cat Canyon Road near Los Alamos. It burned five acres and was caused by a power surge in the area. Firefighters had that blaze contained at 2:15 p.m.

The largest fire that broke out Thursday, the Alisos Fire, occurred at 12:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of Alisos Canyon Road, which consumed 120 acres. No structures were harmed.

"The cause of this fire was determined to be a large bird that contacted the power lines in the area," Sadecki said, adding that the contact most likely caused the power surge that started the Cat Canyon Fire. As of 5:30 p.m., crews were mopping up and will remain on scene throughout the night.

Sadecki said a fourth fire was started in the city of Los Alamos and was a small field fire that was quickly extinguished.

The Lompoc Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, the Santa Maria Fire Department, the Vandenberg Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol all assisted Santa Barbara County Fire with the blazes.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.
