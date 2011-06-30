Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:26 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Crews Battling Four Blazes in Northern Santa Barbara County

No evacuations have been ordered so far because of the vegetation fires

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 30, 2011 | 6:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is working to put out four fires in Northern Santa Barbara County, according to the county Office of Emergency Services.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, no evacuations were required because of the vegetation fires.

One fire that began off of Alisos Canyon Road, termed the Alisos Fire, has reportedly spread to 120 acres.  That fire is threatening one structure, but a news release issued by the county said the other three fires are being aggressively contained by firefighters, including one that sprang up in the Nojoqui Summit area off of Highway 101.

The county’s emergency operations center hasn’t been activated, and “County Fire is staffing their department operations center to manage the multiple incidents.”

Check back with Noozhawk for updates.

