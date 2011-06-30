Paul Suding: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Congratulates Its Own

Every year at this time, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors takes the opportunity to recognize its members who have achieved 25-year membership status.
Bravo!
Here they are:
» Bob Curtis, Village Properties
» Charles Butler, Century 21 Butler
» Norma Mullikin, Town’n Country Realty
» Mark Moseley, Coldwell Banker
» Steve Heller, Coldwell Banker
» Alyson Spann, Village Properties
» Rose Van Schaik, Prudential California Realty
» William Guthrie, Coldwell Banker
» Virginia Falco, Falco Real Estate
» Gloria Easter, Prudential California Realty
» Annette Ordas, Sun Coast Real Estate
» Gene Franco, Home Realty & Investments
» Wendie Kruthers, Hollister Ranch Realty
» Tracy Richardson, Mike Richardson Realtors
» Timothy Dahl, Prudential California Realty
» Patricia Griffin, Village Properties
» Karen Strickland, Sotheby’s International Realty
» Ronald Dickman, Sotheby’s International Realty
» Florence Formby, Village Properties
» Judy Mansbach, Village Properties
» Bob Pershadsingh, Realty Dynamic Inc.
» Roger Jacobson, Assist-2-Sell Full Service
» Al Lippert, Coldwell Banker
» Timothy Walsh, Village Properties
— Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.