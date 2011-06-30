Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 11:46 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Paul Suding: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Congratulates Its Own

24 members recognized for achieving 25-year status

By Paul Suding, Noozhawk Columnist | June 30, 2011 | 4:24 p.m.

Every year at this time, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors takes the opportunity to recognize its members who have achieved 25-year membership status.

Bravo!

Here they are:

» Bob Curtis, Village Properties
» Charles Butler, Century 21 Butler
» Norma Mullikin, Town’n Country Realty
» Mark Moseley, Coldwell Banker
» Steve Heller, Coldwell Banker
» Alyson Spann, Village Properties
» Rose Van Schaik, Prudential California Realty
» William Guthrie, Coldwell Banker
» Virginia Falco, Falco Real Estate
» Gloria Easter, Prudential California Realty
» Annette Ordas, Sun Coast Real Estate
» Gene Franco, Home Realty & Investments
» Wendie Kruthers, Hollister Ranch Realty
» Tracy Richardson, Mike Richardson Realtors
» Timothy Dahl, Prudential California Realty
» Patricia Griffin, Village Properties
» Karen Strickland, Sotheby’s International Realty
» Ronald Dickman, Sotheby’s International Realty
» Florence Formby, Village Properties
» Judy Mansbach, Village Properties
» Bob Pershadsingh, Realty Dynamic Inc.
» Roger Jacobson, Assist-2-Sell Full Service
» Al Lippert, Coldwell Banker
» Timothy Walsh, Village Properties

Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 