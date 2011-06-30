Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Pedro Nava Named to California Fish and Wildlife Strategic Vision Committee

Blue Ribbon Citizen Commission is formed as required under Assembly Bill 2376

By Pedro Nava | June 30, 2011 | 12:01 p.m.

Former Assemblyman Pedro Nava has been appointed to a Blue Ribbon Citizen Commission that will help develop a strategic vision for the California Department of Fish and Game.

Pedro Nava
Pedro Nava

The new citizens commission is part of the implementation of Assembly Bill 2376. The bill requires the California Natural Resources Agency to convene a cabinet-level committee to help develop policies that will improve and enhance the Department of Fish and Game’s capacity and effectiveness in fulfilling its public trust responsibilities for the protection and management of the state’s fish and wildlife, for their ecological values, and for the benefit of the people of the state.

The report will be presented to the governor and Legislature.

“As the author of legislation to protect the endangered California condor, bills to enhance watersheds and protect the environment, I am honored to be appointed to this committee,” said Nava, who represented Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Legislature from 2004-10. “My desire to protect and preserve California’s natural resources runs deep.”

Nava is well known in the environmental community, having earned one of the highest environmental protection voting records while serving for eight years on the California Coastal Commission.

The members of the BRCC represent a diverse range of experience and perspectives, and include strategic problem solvers with expertise in policy, management and fiscal issues. This commission is charged with assisting the California Fish and Wildlife Strategic Vision Executive Committee, in conjunction with the Stakeholder Advisory Group, in developing the Fish and Wildlife Strategic Vision.

The members of the Blue Ribbon Citizen Commission are:

» Dennis Hollingsworth, member, Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, former legislator

» Pedro Nava, former Assemblyman, 35th District

» Mary Salas, former Assemblymember, 79th District

» Richard Frank, director of the California Environmental Law and Policy at UC Davis

» Steven Hearst, vice president of Hearst Corporation’s Western Properties

» Anne Sheehan, director of corporate governance at CalSTRS
 
Click here for more information about AB 2376 and the Blue Ribbon Citizen Commission.

 
