Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation’s Katherine Harvey Fellows Award $55,000 in Grants

The 2010-11 class focused on organizations that support student achievement from K-12 to college

By Alixe Mattingly for the Santa Barbara Foundation | June 30, 2011 | 5:06 p.m.

To celebrate the culmination of their 18-month program, the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 2010-11 class of Katherine Harvey Fellows awarded more than $55,000 in grants to five organizations that support student achievement at all age levels.

The grantees were AVID, Guadalupe Union Pre-K Camps, Just Communities Central Coast Family Dialogue Program, Mobile Waterford, and SBCC Running Start.

Each year the Katherine Harvey Fellows class selects a field of interest to invest in and fundraise for. This year’s class focused their research and funding in the field of K-12 education and high school to college transitional assistance.

Through the award of this year’s one-time grants, the Fellows seek to strengthen the ability of students and their families in Santa Barbara County to achieve their academic goals and provide a pathway to greater opportunity. This funding focused on two objectives:

» Programs that promote, support and empower students in critical transitional years (defined as pre-school to kindergarten, elementary school to junior high, junior high to high school or high school to college).

» Programs that result in increased levels of parental participation by preparing parents or other caregivers as partners in their child’s educational success.

“We need philanthropy now more than ever,” said Ron Gallo, CEO and president of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “These individuals have risen to the call, taking on tough issues and seeking solutions.”

Through their grant-making, the 2010-11 Katherine Harvey Fellows have expressed a commitment to developing future leaders and improving the lives of children in our community. Fulfilling this vision is made possible through donations from several community members and local organizations.

The honored graduates were joined by representatives from the five organizations as Fellow Judy Taggart introduced the grantees and presented the checks. The Katherine Harvey Fellows class of 2010-11 represents a group of bright, committed and outstanding young philanthropists who, through this program, have cultivated a deeper appreciation for our community and the power of philanthropy.

“The experience has allowed us a deep sense of renewal and inspiration towards committing to ensuring a healthy and successful community, while teaming up with local philanthropists of our generation,” Fellow, Patricia Madrigal said.

Fellow Susan Salcido reflected on the program, saying, “We learned how to do philanthropy well, collectively working together with a focused team dynamic and values, working towards a great purpose. It was an experience to be remembered and utilized for a lifetime.”

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of marketing and communications for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 