Search Continues for Missing Santa Barbara Teenager

The search continues for a Santa Barbara teenager who went missing Monday evening.

Matt Mason, a local film producer and software engineer who also publishes the Planet Santa Barbara blog, said his daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Mason, ran away from their Mesa home overnight Monday.

Detectives are searching for the 16-year-old, who is 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with long, blond hair and hazel eyes.

Mason has spread the word about his daughter’s disappearance and implored the Facebook and Internet community to help him find her.

“I think the police and the community are really working hard to help find her,” Mason told Noozhawk Thursday evening. “I am extremely grateful at the outpouring of help that I have gotten.”

Based on internal company emails he has sent and with the news spreading on Facebook, Mason estimates his daughter’s face has been seen by at least 50,000 people.

He said pieces of information have resulted from that effort. He talked with a boy whom Liz had sent a Facebook message to on Tuesday, saying she was OK.

“I am very touched by the outpouring of support from my wonderful Santa Barbara family,” he said.

Anyone with information on Liz Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2300 or dial 9-1-1.

Click here for information, resources and live chat help from the nonprofit National Runaway Switchboard, which collaborates with volunteers and responds to at-risk youth and their families with free crisis intervention services, 24 hours a day. The NRS also can be reached at 1.800.RUNAWAY (786.2929). Become a fan of the National Runaway Switchboard on Facebook. Follow the NRS on Twitter: @1800RUNAWAY.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper