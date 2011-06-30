Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:07 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Continues Free Summer Cinema Series

Upcoming free screenings include Swing Time and Ziegfeld Girl

By Meghan Bush for UCSB Arts & Lectures | June 30, 2011 | 12:47 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Film Commission will present “Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance!” — free film screenings on consecutive Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 26.

Wednesday, July 13, and Friday, July 15, will feature Swing Time.

This Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers musical, their sixth together, shines with class. Astaire plays a hoofer and Rogers the girl he falls in love with. The dancing is spectacular and the music is flawless, with each number a dazzler.

Wednesday, July 20, and Friday, July 22 will feature Ziegfeld Girl.

MGM pulled out all the stops in this spectacle about the lives of three Ziegfeld girls: Judy Garland, Lana Turner and Hedy Lamarr. With Busby Berkeley’s sizzling direction of the production numbers; Adrian’s mind-boggling costumes; and such young and upcoming stars as James Stewart, Tony Martin, Jackie Cooper and Eve Arden, this film is a dose of 1940s sentimentality.

The “Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance!” Summer Cinema Series screens on Wonderful Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall and Fabulous Fridays at 8:30 p.m. under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. All screenings are free.

For more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission at 805.568.3990, or click here. UCSB Arts & Lectures’ season sponsor is lynda.com.

— Meghan Bush is a publicity coordinator for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

