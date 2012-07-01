Ben Harper Lights Up the Santa Barbara Bowl
Fitz and the Tantrums join singer-songwriter for an eclectic, high-energy concert
By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews
| July 1, 2012 | 2:46 a.m.
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Ben Harper brought his eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock music to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, accompanied by special guest Fitz and the Tantrums.
— Noozhawk intern Garrett Geyer can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). See more of his photography at www.garrettgeyer.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Lead vocalist Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums. (Garrett Geyer
/ Noozhawk photo)
Vocalist and percussionist Noelle Scaggs. (Garrett Geyer
/ Noozhawk photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.