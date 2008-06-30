Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:41 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic’s Mark Silverberg Honored for Role in Campaign for Sight

The ophthalmologist receives an award for his service to the Lions Sight & Hearing Center.

By Jean Mangus | June 30, 2008 | 6:38 p.m.

Mark Silverberg, M.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist with the Sansum Clinic of Santa Barbara, is the recipient of the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award from the Lions Sight & Hearing Center at Cottage Hospital.

image
George Primbs, left, a retired ophthalmologist and board member of the Lions Sight & Hearing Center, presents the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award to Sansum Clinic ophthalmologist Mark Silverberg. (Jean Mangus / Lions Sight & Hearing Center photo)

The Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award was established in memory of Stanley, who served as president of the Lions Sight & Hearing Center for 24 years until his death in 2003.

The honor is given for outstanding service and dedication to the Lions Sight & Hearing Center of Santa Barbara and exemplifies the Lions’ campaign for sight.

Silverberg has been instrumental in assisting the center in researching and purchasing several pieces of specialized equipment for eye exams in very young children and those who are unable to cooperate in a regular eye exam.

Silverberg trained at the Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA, where he completed a fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus. He completed his internship at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and his ophthalmology residency at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital in New York City.

His comprehensive practice includes cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment and his specialty, pediatric eye disease. In addition, he has a special interest in eye muscle problems and double vision.

The Lions Sight & Hearing Center offers free vision, hearing and glaucoma screenings for adults and children in schools, and recycles eyeglasses. LSHC is made up of representatives from Lions Clubs in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta, including Bob Mangus, president; Bruce Evans, vice president; Geoff Banks, treasurer; Lynn Hudson, secretary; and Jean Mangus, executive director.

Jean Mangus is executive director of the Lions Sight & Hearing Center of Santa Barbara.

