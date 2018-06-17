Identical Twin Fitness Experts Chosen for National Get Inspired! Project

Fitness professionals Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, and identical twin sister Alexandra Williams, MA, have been selected by the Get Inspired! Project to be interviewed as part of the project’s “one interview per day for one year of inspirational people and stories.”

The Get Inspired! Project is the brainchild of Toni Reece, president of The PEOPLE Academy, based in Reading, Pa. The project showcases not only what people need to be inspired but what approaches they are taking to inspire others. 365 people — one interview a day for one year.

Kymberly and Alexandra were selected based on the work they are doing in their exercise classes and with their fitness blog, Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. The column, which also appears on Noozhawk, answers readers’ exercise questions in an informative yet irreverent way. Fun and Fit is getting a name for itself as the place to go to laugh, to get motivated to be active, and to receive free fitness advice. Kymberly and Alexandra were also chosen for the Get Inspired! Project given their years of experience in the fitness industry: more than three decades on four continents covering land, sea and airwaves. The twins teach group fitness classes locally in Santa Barbara, inspire activity nationally, and have readers and blog followers internationally.

In the interview, Kymberly shares her view that “Normally with age and inactivity or a sedentary lifestyle, the world starts shrinking. Things that you could at 40 you can’t do at 50. By the time you’re 60, 70, well, ‘I can’t do this activity I once loved, and I can’t go to this place that I once was able to get to. I can’t travel there because of these barriers.’ That is a world that is shrinking, and what inspires me ... is trying to keep my world large.”

Alexandra recognizes that “80 percent of the population thinks that fitness is for somebody else, and is punishing, tortuous exercise.” Both sisters hope readers “see movement or activity as fun and accessible, even if it’s not formal fitness.”

Click here for more information on the Get Inspired! Project. Click here to learn more about Fun and Fit or to get inspired to laugh and be active. Or follow the twins on Twitter: @Alexandrafunfit or @KymberlyFunFit.