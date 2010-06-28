Montecito House Fire Leaves $10,000 in Damage

A fire Monday afternoon at a home on Summit Road in Montecito left the structure with approximately $10,000 in damage, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District. There were no injuries in the blaze.

Geri Ventura, spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Department, said a resident of 1165 Summit Road called 9-1-1 at 1:05 p.m. to report the fire. Firefighters arrived to find smoke throughout the house from a fire that originated in a basement mechanical room. The flames were contained to an area of about 200 square feet, Ventura said.

Four engines, an urban search and rescue vehicle, one squad truck and several command vehicles responded to the fire, along with more than 15 firefighters.

The Montecito Fire Department was assisted by units from the Santa Barbara Fire Department and Carpinteria Summerland Fire District. The California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies assisted with traffic control.

Santa Barbara County building and safety personnel are determining the integrity of the structural and electrical components of the building, Ventura said.



According to the resident, Ventura said, the structure was a part of the original Bartlett Estate and was built in the early 1900s.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.