1st Thursday to Get Holiday Party Started With Music, Art Tour

1st Thursday will start the Fourth of July weekend with an unforgettable evening of independent art, culture and music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Stroll among 30-plus art venues, view debuting exhibits from a wide selection of mediums and enjoy outdoor performances along State Street featuring The Rock of Ages theme.

This month is devoted to the music of past decades. Visitors will hear the best replicas of their favorite artists from the 1940s to the 1990s throughout downtown.

Start the evening at the corner of Gutierrez and State streets and be drawn in by the edgy arrangements and mainstream vocals reminiscent of the 1990s with Floater Six, a power-pop, punk band. While in the neighborhood, help Nelson Gallery celebrate its grand opening of Mission- and Monterey-style furnishings and Plein Air paintings by local artists.

Venture a block north and find Girls Rock Your Boys, a rock-n-roll inspired visual exploration by local female artist Melinda Diaz at Arcobaleno Trade.

Pop culture continues at Contemporary Arts Forum with SmArt Talk: Jen Vanderpool. Join Flavorpill LA managing editor Shana Nys Dambrot in conversation with internationally-exhibited artist Jen Vanderpool. Head over to the patio at Border’s to hear 1980s songs played by local favorite Beer: 30.

While singing the lyrics to a song you haven’t heard in years, walk down to CASA Magazine and immerse yourself in the fantasy landscape of Blossom, Blimps and Butterflies by Bruce Birkland.

Get back in touch with reality and explore great collage works by photographer, mosaic artist and designer Perry Hoffman on display at Santa Barbara Arts.

Continue the visual exploration of oil and acrylic landscapes on wood at an artist reception for Rick Delanty at Santa Barbara Frame Shop and Gallery. Now you’re ready to slip into the eclectic repertoire of feisty blues, smokey jazz and down and dirty R&B at the corner of State and Victoria streets, where you’ll be lured in by Donna Greene and the Roadhouse Daddies taking you back to the 1940s as they perform the standards.

All of the aforementioned attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday. With more than 30 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery, as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.