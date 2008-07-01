Festival Issues Casting Call for Aspiring Filmmakers

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival, one of the nation’s premiere film festivals, is calling for entries for its 2009 festival, which will run from Jan. 22 through Feb. 1.

On Tuesday, the festival began accepting submissions for the following categories: American independents, Spanish and Latin American films, international features (including international independents), Eastern European features, documentaries, reel nature (nature films), East X West (Asian films), To the Maxxx (extreme sports), short films and Santa Barbara filmmakers (features, documentaries and shorts).

The early bird deadline for film submissions is Aug. 15 with a fee of $35 for features and $25 for shorts. The regular deadline for submissions is Sept. 19 with a fee of $50 for features and $35 for shorts. Costs increase for the late deadline of Oct. 17 with a fee of $75 for features and $50 for shorts. The final drop deadline of Nov. 14 is available for a fee of $95 for features and $65 for shorts.

Filmmakers wishing to submit films for consideration for the 2009 festival should visit the filmmaker section of www.sbfilmfestival.org and submit through www.withoutabox.com.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching local culture and raising consciousness of film as an art form. With a projected audience of more than 50,000 viewing more than 200 films during its 11-day run, the SBIFF attracts an affluent local and national consumer base, while maintaining strong ties with the entertainment industry in nearby Los Angeles.

Carol Marshall represents Carol Marshall Public Relations Inc.