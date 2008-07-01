MTD on a Roll as Bus Ridership Passes 8 Million Mark

It's the first time the district has reached that number in a single fiscal year.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District on Thursday afternoon boarded its 8 millionth passenger for this fiscal year.

This is the first time the district has exceeded the 8 million mark in a single fiscal year. Last year, the district provided 7.6 million passenger trips.

MTD is recognized nationally as a leader in the public transit industry. It is ranked among the top 10 in the nation for per-capita transit usage and operates North America’s largest fleet of battery electric vehicles. The district has been a leader in alternative fuels programs and recently acquired hybrid-electric buses powered with a biodiesel fuel blend.

MTD, with its focus on passenger service, provides a reliable, safe, comfortable means of mobility to those who lack other transportation, including students, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The district provides about 25,000 passenger trips each weekday, resulting in 22,676 cars being left at home on weekdays.

David Damiano is the manager of transit development and community relations for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.